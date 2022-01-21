SOPHIA – Alma Jean Lankford Brown change of service times. The visitation will be 1 until 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 at Cumby Family Funeral Service at 206 Trindale Road in Archdale and service will follow at 2 p.m. in the Chapel with entombment following at Randolph Memorial Park Mausoleum. Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the family.

