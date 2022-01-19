SOPHIA — Alma “Jean” Lankford Brown, 86, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 at Thomasville Medical Center.
Jean was born in Wilkes County on Jan. 7, 1936 to the late Joseph Cornelius Lankford and Mamie Beatrice Childress Lankford. In addition to her parents, her second husband, Paul William Coe; a son, Jack Edward “Eddie” Mason; brothers, Robert, Jimmy, Troy and Roy Lankford; sisters, Velma Darnell, Louise House, Una Holyfield all preceded Jean in death.
Jean was a lady strong in her Christian faith and was a member of Archdale United Methodist Church. She loved her Lord and Savior and now rests in His eternal care.
Jean had a big Heart and she loved Big. She loved her family with all of her heart. As a Step-Mother, she tried really hard to make us all a family. Her family and friends loved her fried chicken, biscuits and chicken and dumplings. She was a machine operator most of her life, she worked hard and instilled her work ethics in all of her children. Her hobbies included quilting which she did by hand and crochet. All of her children and grandchildren have one of her quilts.
Jean was survived by her husband of 15 years, Samuel Brown; daughter, Frankie Jean Mason Coe and husband, Stephen of Trinity; Mary Jane Shelton and husband, Gray of Mt. Airy, Brenda Faye Tarkenton and husband, Bob of Myrtle Beach, SC, Lillie Mae Corns and husband, Bill of Madison, Dennis Day Coe and wife, Patricia of Ararat and Kenneth Ray Coe of Ararat and daughter-in-law, Janie Mason of Washington. Also Daniel Thomas Brown and wife, Melissa of Ft. Mills, SC and Julie Ann Brown of Lexington; sisters, Betty Tilley and Margie Wall (James); brother-in-law; Jackie Holyfield; 21 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
The family will greet friends from 10 until 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at Cumby Family Funeral Service at 206 Trindale Road in Archdale. A service to honor her life will be held in the Chapel at 11 a.m. with Reverend Allan Van Meter and entombment will follow at Randolph Memorial Park.
Condolences may be shared with the family on Jean’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
