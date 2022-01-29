THOMASVILLE — Mr. Allen Ross Wooten, 81 of Thomasville passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center. Allen was born January 27, 1940 in Yadkin County to the late Clinton Lafayette Wooten and Minnie Frances Mitchell Wooten. Allen served his country in the United States Air Force. He worked 26 years with the City of Winston Salem in the Streets division and retired as Supervisor. He was an avid History buff. Allen enjoyed being outside working in the yard and garden. He could fix anything, he especially enjoyed working on lawnmowers. His greatest joy in life was the time he spent with his beloved family and his dog, “Little Man”. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Pearson Wooten on January 27, 2010; one sister, Alice Mosley; one grandson, Justin Rutledge.
Surviving is one son, Jeff Parker and his wife, Shina; three daughters, Christine Parker Carter, Teresa Parker and Deborah Parker Poole and husband Dean; one brother, Chester Wooten; one sister, Judith Royall and husband Danny; nine grandchildren, Kayla Parker, Shana Hutchins, Jennifer McMeans, Tisha Perry, Derrick Rutledge, Chris Hutchins, LeeAnna Driggs, Courtney Wood, and Mikey “Boo” Fergerson; and twelve great-grandchildren; he also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews; and his furry companion, “Little Man”.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 2:00 PM at J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Thomasville with Rev. Danny Royall officiating. Interment will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery with full military honors. The family will greet friends prior to the service from 1:00 PM till 2:00 PM at J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
