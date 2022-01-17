HIGH POINT — Allen Wayne Morris, of High Point, NC, passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at the age of 98. Since 2020, he had lived with his daughter and her husband in Wilson, NC.
Known to most as “Frip,” he was born in Guilford County to Arthur Clyde and Connie Snyder Morris, where he attended High Point High School and High Point College. Wayne was an Army Airforce veteran of World War II, serving in the European theater, where he was awarded six Air Medals, seven Battle Stars, and the Distinguished Flying Cross.
Following the war, he was employed at Carolina Underwear in Thomasville, NC, for 28 years, retiring as plant manager. He was a long-time member at Westchester Baptist Church, where he was a faithful contributor to the Adult IV Sunday School class and sang weekly in the chancel choir. He was also the oldest member of the church until his death and enjoyed lunches with his high school class of 1941 while he lived in High Point.
He also enjoyed being a R.O.M.E.O. (Real Old Men Eating Out) on a regular basis with friends from his church. He was an endearing person, who will always be remembered by his friends and family for his kind heart, quick wit and gentle spirit.
Wayne is survived by his son, Kenneth Morris and wife Pamela, of Winston-Salem, NC; his daughter, Cynthia Hunt Darden and husband Cliff, of Wilson NC; his granddaughter, Hannah Hunt Gilliland and husband Henry, of Apex, NC; and two great-grandchildren, Mack and Rose Gilliland. He also leaves behind a sister-in-law, Betty Morris, of Jamestown, NC, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 66 years, Jean Callahan Morris, of High Point, NC; his parents; his brothers, Robert Morris, of Jacksonville, Fla, Bill Morris, of High Point, NC, Glenn Morris, of High Point, NC, and Don Morris, of Jamestown, NC; and his sister, Peggy Burris, of High Point, NC.
A memorial service will be held 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20, followed by a brief visitation with family at Westchester Baptist Church. There will be a private interment service at Floral Garden Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Westchester Baptist Church, P.O. Box 5188, High Point, N.C. 27262.
Online condolences can be made at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.