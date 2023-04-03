HIGH POINT — Allen Max Seifert, 81, of Naples, FL, passed away Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, Winston-Salem, NC. Max graduated from Pfeiffer University with a BS in Business Administration in 1964. He was honored to be an Army Reserve Veteran. Max was the owner of Carolina Acoustical and Flooring (Tile Shop) in Greensboro from 1978-2001. He was proud to be a member of the Crescent Rotary Club in Greensboro with perfect attendance for 44 years until the last six months due to his declining health. Max enjoyed traveling, bicycling, computers and volunteering.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife of 55 years, Carleen Samuels Seifert, one brother Bill Seifert (Laura), brother-in-law Don Samuels, nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.