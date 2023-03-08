WOODLEAF — Allandra “Landi” Adams, 84, of Woodleaf, NC passed away Monday, March 06, 2023 at Compass Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Spencer, NC.
Landi was born June 5, 1938 in Harnett Co, NC to the late Roy Alton Adams and Eva Champion Adams. She was a graduate of Lillington High School and earned her Associate Degree from Lenoir Rhyne University in Hickory, NC. Landi worked in retail as an accountant and office manager. She loved to read, work puzzles, travel and was an avid walker. Landi did not learn to drive until she was 25 years old; her first car was a 1961 Ford Falcon Convertible (Carolina Blue) which was the envy of her family. She became a Master Gardener in Wilmington, NC and volunteered as a docent at the Wrightsville Beach Museum. She was a very independent lady who lived for and trusted in the Lord.
