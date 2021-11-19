HIGH POINT – Mrs. Alisa Laverne Black, age 53 of High Point died on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. She was born on May 8, 1968 in Guilford County. Public viewing will be held at People's Chapel on Saturday from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m..
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday at Living Water Baptist Church. Family visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Guil-Rand Cemetery.
People's Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.