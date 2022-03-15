SOPHIA — Alice Maynard Todd, 80, died March 8, 2022 at High Point Medical Center, surrounded by her family.
She was born Feb. 12, 1942 in Greensboro, North Carolina, daughter to Sherwood Amos and Hortense Register Maynard. Her father, a local business owner, and her mother, a nurse and homemaker, moved Alice and her sisters, Susan and Betty, to a farm in Summerfield, North Carolina when she was 12 years old. It was here that Alice discovered her lifelong love of horses.
Alice attended Sullins Junior College and the University of Kentucky, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in political science and met Robert Joseph Todd. The two were married on Dec. 12, 1968. Alice and Robert built their home in Sophia, North Carolina, where they started their horse farm, Todd Shire Arabians. She would spend the next half century teaching horseback riding and competing in Western Pleasure equine competitions throughout the state with her beloved Arabian stallion, Tom Bomadil.
Alice worked as a local photographer and reporter for the Archdale Trinity News and Randleman Reporter. In addition to journalism and her pursuits on the farm, she was also a loving mother to her three children: a daughter, Rebekah Sharon Todd and her partner Erick Crespo of Sophia; a daughter, Malinda Janice Todd and son-in-law Matthew Nash of Durham; and a son, Jonathan Robert Todd and daughter-in-law Virginia Bass of Winston-Salem; and a devoted grandmother to her granddaughter, Violet Malinda Crespo.
In a time when women faced many obstacles to pursuing careers, she was a fierce advocate for the advancement of feminist and progressive ideals. Alice was a lifelong Democrat and supporter of the Democratic Women of Randolph County. She also loved visiting the beach and the mountains, reading, painting, theater, and choir. She always encouraged in her children curiosity, a love of learning, and a healthy skepticism towards any convention that crumbled under closer scrutiny. She seldom sought validation from others, and instead, lived her life with conviction and an indomitable spirit.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Susan Stout and Betty Stockton; and brother, Sherwood Maynard.
Memorial service celebrating Alice’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Our Lady of the Highways Catholic Church in Thomasville.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, March 18, 2022, at Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale.
Condolences may be sent to the family online on Alice’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Carolina Peaks to the Piedmont Girl Scouts Council, 8818 W. Market Street, Colfax, NC 27235.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Todd family.
