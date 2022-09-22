THOMASVILLE — Funeral service Alice Pierce Benjamin will be Saturday at Brooks Temple United Methodist church at 2 p.m. with family visitation at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Public viewing will be Friday from 1 p.m. — 6 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Service.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- City mulls help for homebuyers
- Local roundup: Wesleyan beats Asheboro in meeting of soccer powers
- James Lester Fields
- Festival to promote healthy canines
- Ceremony honors public housing achievers
- Man accused of taking pickup, dog from car wash
- Rockers even playoff series
- Ledford tennis edges Central Davidson, 5-4
- Airport noise worries put changes on hold
- Shirley Chesson Shore
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.