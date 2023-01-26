TRINITY – Mrs. Alice Marie Gallimore Parrish, 85, of Trinity, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Atrium Health High Point Medical Center. She was born on August 17, 1937 in Davidson County, NC to Talton Young Gallimore, Sr. and Venetia Byerly Gallimore. She was a homemaker and a member of Westfield Baptist Church for 60+ years. She loved her family, gardening, and sharing stories about her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Thurman Gallimore and Talton Gallimore, Jr.
On November 12, 1955, she married Albert Wade Parrish, who survives of the home; also surviving are her three sons, Eddie Parrish and wife Donna of Lexington, Dwayne Parrish and wife Martha of Trinity, and Kevin Parrish of Trinity; brothers, Gilmer Gallimore and wife Diane and Ted Gallimore and wife Linda, all of Thomasville; sister, Betty Myers of Trinity; three grandchildren, Eric Justin Parrish, Brad Garret Parrish and wife Jayme, and Addison Parrish; three step-grandchildren, Brittanie Crespo, Duane Tilley, and Alana Salmon; three great-grandchildren, Justin Lane Parrish, Luke Tyler Parrish, and Connor LaRue; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 30, 2023 at 11:00 am at Westfield Baptist Church with Pastor Gary Reeder and Pastor Tim Miller officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday one hour prior to the service at the church from 10:00 am until 11:00 am and following the service in the church fellowship hall. A graveside service will be held on Monday, January 30, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Westfield Baptist Church, 6863 Westfield Baptist Church Road, Trinity, NC 27370. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com.
