TRINITY – Mrs. Alice Marie Gallimore Parrish, 85, of Trinity, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Atrium Health High Point Medical Center. She was born on August 17, 1937 in Davidson County, NC to Talton Young Gallimore, Sr. and Venetia Byerly Gallimore. She was a homemaker and a member of Westfield Baptist Church for 60+ years. She loved her family, gardening, and sharing stories about her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Thurman Gallimore and Talton Gallimore, Jr.

