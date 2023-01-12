HIGH POINT — Alice Hollis Miller, 72, passed away peacefully at her home on Dec. 20, 2022, with family by her side.
She was born July 1, 1950, in Greenville, SC, to Lawrence Peter Hollis Jr. and Margaret Grier Hollis, who preceded her and were waiting to welcome her to her new home.
Alice is survived by her loving husband, Marvin Grant Miller; her sons, Billy Michael Patterson Jr. (Melissa), David Caldwell Patterson and Marvin Grant Miller Jr. (Lyndsey); grandchildren, Miller Vance Patterson, Graylen Lawrence Miller and Layton Jack Miller; and her brother, Lawrence Peter Hollis III (Deborah).
Alice led a very happy life on her terms and brought joy to all around her. Her smile lit up any room and will be the memory of all who knew her. She continually reminded Marvin and the family of the importance of love and patience and to never stop smiling.
The family will receive friends for a celebration of Alice from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Cumby Family Funeral Service Life Tribute Center in High Point, NC.
In lieu of flowers and in tribute to her love of all animals, the family encourages you to donate to the ASPCA. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
