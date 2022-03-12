TRINITY — Alfred Brown Cumby, 92, of Trinity, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022, at High Point Medical Center.
Born September 18, 1929, in Trinity, he was a son of the late Thomas J. Cumby, Sr. and the late Hannah Mae Brown Cumby. Brown was a US Army veteran and was a retired saw and tool salesman. He was a lifelong member of Hopewell United Methodist Church where he was the cemetery caretaker.
Brown is survived by the love of his life whom he married in 1951, Betsy Baker Cumby of the home, nephews, Billy Wilkes who was always there for Brown and Betsy, Tommy Cumby, and Ben Cumby; sister-in-law, Ernestine Wilkes; great-nieces, Jordan Gavitt and husband Kyle, and Shelley Wilkes, great-great nephews, Will, Ben, Jack, and Andy Gavitt.
Memorial services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Hopewell United Methodist Church with Rev. Joshua Barnes and Rev. Toni Ruth Smith officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hopewell United Methodist Church, PO Box 136, Trinity, NC 27370.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com.
Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.