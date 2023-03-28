HIGH POINT — Ms. Alexis Orion Moore departed this earthly life on March 21, 2023 at her residence. She was born on Jan. 28, 1999 to Karen Moore and Lakieth Williams. She was preceded in death by her uncles, Kelvin Wallace and Marshall Lamonte Williams.
Alexis graduated from T.W. Andrews High School class of 2018.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her three children, Wynter Moore, Westin Moore and Wyatt Moore; her parents, Karen Moore and Lakeith Williams; maternal grandparents, William and Phyllis Moore; fraternal grandmother, Cynthia Ragin; five sisters, Lauren Moore, Aalyiah Williams, Alona Moore, Ruby Moore, Naswja Archie, Dezjione Justice; one brother, Tresean Hairston; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, friends and other family members; special mention to David Kesler, Ruben Robinson and Aisha Alston for supporting her in life.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Service Chapel. The family will receive friends at the chapel from 1:30 p.m. until 2 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
