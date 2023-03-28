HPTNWS-03-29-23 MOORE, ALEXIS

HIGH POINT — Ms. Alexis Orion Moore departed this earthly life on March 21, 2023 at her residence. She was born on Jan. 28, 1999 to Karen Moore and Lakieth Williams. She was preceded in death by her uncles, Kelvin Wallace and Marshall Lamonte Williams.

Alexis graduated from T.W. Andrews High School class of 2018.

