THOMASVILLE — Aleataes Belle Burton Joyce, 104, died Friday, August 18, 2023, at Pine Ridge Health and Rehabilitation in Thomasville.

She was born Dec. 15, 1918, in Guilford County and was the daughter of the late Arthur Julius and Edna Lee Bulla Burton. She was a devoted and faithful wife and homemaker and enjoyed beach trips and spending time with her husband.