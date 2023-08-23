THOMASVILLE — Aleataes Belle Burton Joyce, 104, died Friday, August 18, 2023, at Pine Ridge Health and Rehabilitation in Thomasville.
She was born Dec. 15, 1918, in Guilford County and was the daughter of the late Arthur Julius and Edna Lee Bulla Burton. She was a devoted and faithful wife and homemaker and enjoyed beach trips and spending time with her husband.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Finley Ashburn Joyce; two sisters, Mozelle Bodenheimer and Doris Sisk; and brother, Warren Burton.
Graveside service celebrating Aleataes’s life will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, August 25, 2023, at Floral Garden Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Roger Carmichael officiating.
The family will speak with friends following the service at the cemetery.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is serving the Joyce family.
