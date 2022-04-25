ARCHDALE — Alberta Sexton Johnston, 97, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
A service to celebrate Alberta’s life will be held on Wednesday, April 27, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service, Archdale with Pastor Roger Carmichael officiating. The committal service will follow at Floral Garden Memorial Park Cemetery. Her family will receive friends on Wednesday from 10 until 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home.
