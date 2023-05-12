INDIANAPOLIS — Albert Stuart Hart, 88, of Indianapolis, passed away May 9, 2023. He was born Nov. 21, 1934 in High Point, NC, to the late John Albert Hart Jr. and Margaret York Hart. Stuart was a charter member of Pershing Rifles and an engineering graduate of North Carolina State University (Go Wolfpack!). He married Margaret Ann Allred, Oct. 3, 1959, and they had two daughters, Fran and Allison. Stuart was 1st Lieutenant Infantry in the U.S. Army, honorably discharged in 1966. He traveled with Elanco Treflan, and later retired from Eli Lilly & Co. in 1990. Among many hobbies and interests, Stuart was a color guardsman with The National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution. He participated in Naturalization Ceremonies, Patriot Grave Dedications and historical presentations for schools, churches, and community organizations. Stuart also enjoyed photography, scuba diving, and was an achieved marksman in rifle competitions. Stuart was a devoted member of Epworth United Methodist Church where he mentored youth and taught Sunday school. Stuart was a loving husband and father. Stuart's wife of 63 years, Peggy Hart, preceded him in death. He is survived by his daughters, Fran Hicks and Allison Key; grandchildren, Kari Hicks, Taylor Hicks and Kyle Key; sister, Peggy Hart Shuping; and nephews, John Ross Shuping Jr. and Brian McCain. Please join us at a Celebration of Life service to be held Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 3 p.m. at Epworth United Methodist Church, 6450 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46220. The service will be immediately followed with a time of sharing, and storytelling. The Celebration will conclude at
5 p.m. with a musket salute presented by the Sons of the American Revolution. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Wounded Warrior Project. Final arrangements and care are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.
