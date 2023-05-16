HIGH POINT — Albert Billy Troxler, 76, of High Point, passed away Friday, May 12, 2023, at his home.
Born Nov. 24, 1946, in Rockingham County, he was a son of the late Annie Blackwell Troxler who passed away at his birth. Albert was raised by his grandparents, the late Earnest and Gracie Blackwell. He was a US Army veteran and was a self-employed transportation company owner.
Albert is survived by his wife, Barbara Embler Troxler of the home; sons, Brad Troxler and wife Corley of Lenoir, and Brett Troxler of High Point; daughter, Anne Martin and husband Tommy of Eden; brothers, Tommy Blackwell, Henry Blackwell, and Wally Blackwell; sister, Lillie Hixon; grandchildren, Chance Troxler and wife Miranda, Aspen Troxler, Isaiah Stewart, Trinity Troxler, Pandy Thacker, Chelsey Rogers and husband Josh, Ashley Watkins, Coley Watkins, and Katie Watkins; seven great-grandchildren; and his childhood best friends, Roger Blackwell, and Guy “TJ” Jones.
In addition to his mother and grandparents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Bryan Troxler, and Braxton Troxler; daughter, Karen Watkins; siblings, Norman Blackwell, Snook Melton, Carl Blackwell, Betty East, Deanie Blackwell, Dink Blackwell, and Annie Troxler; and grandson, Brayden Troxler.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
