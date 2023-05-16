HPTNWS- 5-17-23 TROXLER, ALBERT.png

HIGH POINT — Albert Billy Troxler, 76, of High Point, passed away Friday, May 12, 2023, at his home.

Born Nov. 24, 1946, in Rockingham County, he was a son of the late Annie Blackwell Troxler who passed away at his birth. Albert was raised by his grandparents, the late Earnest and Gracie Blackwell. He was a US Army veteran and was a self-employed transportation company owner.

