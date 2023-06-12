LEXINGTON — Mr. Alan Shankle, 73, passed away on June 1, 2023 at the Hinkle Hospice House, Lexington, NC. He was born on July 26, 1949 in Guilford County, NC to Mark Warren Shankle and Snowdean Hester Shankle.

Alan retired from Wright Global Graphics after 30 years with the company. He was a dedicated employee who took great pride in his work.