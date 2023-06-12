LEXINGTON — Mr. Alan Shankle, 73, passed away on June 1, 2023 at the Hinkle Hospice House, Lexington, NC. He was born on July 26, 1949 in Guilford County, NC to Mark Warren Shankle and Snowdean Hester Shankle.
Alan retired from Wright Global Graphics after 30 years with the company. He was a dedicated employee who took great pride in his work.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Lisa Shankle; his son, Jeremy (Barbara) Shankle; grandsons, Hayden Shankle and Preston Shankle; sister-in-law, Missy Branson. He is also survived by a very special sister, Christine Shankle Ridge and niece, Toni Kay (John) Ridge-Fink. Also surviving are his brother Phillip Shankle; three sisters, Alice (Chuck) Zimmerman, Jean Shankle, Wanda (Lee) Farlow.
Alan was preceded in death by his father, Mark Warren Shankle; his mother, Snowdean Hester Shankle; a very special brother-in-law, Wendell Ridge; a sister, Kay Hefner; four brothers, Mark Shankle, Marshall Shankle, Robert Shankle and Ricky Shankle.
A private memorial service was held by the family to honor Alan’s life. J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements.
If you wish to honor Alan’s memory, please make a donation to Hinkle Hospice House, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292 or to a charity of your choice.
