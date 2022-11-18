HPTNWS- 11-19-22 GRAINGER, ALAN.jpg

HIGH POINT — Mr. Alan Lloyd Grainger, 52, of High Point passed away Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Alan was born June 30, 1970 in Guilford County to Lloyd Grainger and Peggy Small Grainger. Alan attended Shady Grove United Methodist Church, which he loved dearly. He worked over 30 years at Akzo Nobel and worked his way up to Global Cabinets Business Development Manager.

