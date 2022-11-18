HIGH POINT — Mr. Alan Lloyd Grainger, 52, of High Point passed away Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Alan was born June 30, 1970 in Guilford County to Lloyd Grainger and Peggy Small Grainger. Alan attended Shady Grove United Methodist Church, which he loved dearly. He worked over 30 years at Akzo Nobel and worked his way up to Global Cabinets Business Development Manager.
Alan lived life to the fullest as a dedicated father who enjoyed coaching his daughters’ softball teams and other sports. He enjoyed boating, spending time outdoors, playing baseball, golfing, and time at the beach house. His greatest joy in life was the time he shared with his beloved family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Grainger and one sister, Cindy Ann Grainger.
Together for over 25 years and his loving wife of 20 years, Maggy Grainger of the home; two daughters, Shae Grainger and Taylor Grainger; and his mother, Peggy Small Grainger. He also leaves behind many special dear friends.
A funeral service will be held Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 at 2 p.m. at J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Thomasville with Rev. Tom Mabry and Rev. Kelsey Hart officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
