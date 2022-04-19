GREENSBORO — Al Mertis Gray, 88, of Greensboro died Saturday, April 16 surrounded by his children.
Mr. Gray was born Oct. 2, 1933 in Person County, NC, one of eight children of Alphonsus L. and Julia Inez Tilley Gray. He was a graduate of Helena High School, a veteran of The United States Army and enjoyed a 50 year career as an employee of Beeson Hardware in High Point, NC.
He was also an active member of Jamestown United Methodist Church and the Austin Fortney Sunday School class for over 50 years.
Mr. Gray grew up on a dairy/tobacco farm where he gained his appreciation of hard work. He loved his family, his church, gospel quartet music, gardening, a good joke, peaches and a daily (overflowing) bowl of ice cream. He also loved woodworking in his shop and sharing his building skills with the JUMC Handyman Ministry and on several youth mission trips. He looked forward every year to driving his prized 1967 Ford Fairlane 500 (that never had the oil changed — he was a woodworker not a mechanic) in various Veterans Day parades and the Jamestown Christmas parade.
On April 7, 1953 he married Norma Jean Breeze Gray who preceded him in death. He is survived by his children Teresa Whitworth (Chuck), Tammy Forrest (Mark), Tim Gray (Kelly); his grandchildren Britney Ramey (Cole), Kendal Walker (Josh), Jacob Forrest, Emily Hutchens (Zack), Alexa Gray, Shane Gray; his great grandsons Julian, Dylan, and Holden Walker; siblings Geraldine McKee and Reade Gray; sister-in-law Barbara Jean Gray; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by siblings and their spouses CW Gray, Julia and Howard Hall, Tilley and Carolyn Gray, Henry and Doris Gray, and Robert Gentry Gray.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, April 22 at 3 p.m. at Jamestown United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:45 p.m. in the church Fellowship Hall. Private burial will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jamestown United Methodist Church, Building Maintenance Capital Reserve Fund.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.
