HIGH POINT — Ailene Russell Taylor of High Point, 89, went to her heavenly home on June 16, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Montgomery County, she was the daughter of the late Virgie Blackburn and Harrison Russell. She and her siblings were grateful to grow up in the care of The Children’s Home in Winston-Salem. Ailene was a proud and compassionate nurse, a devout Christian and member of Green Street Baptist, and active volunteer with numerous organizations. She valued quality time with her friends and family above all life’s pleasures. Her sharp sense of humor, desire for independence, and strong faith carried her through every battle in life.
Ms. Taylor is survived by three children, Debbie Royster Cathey, David Frank (Diane), and Doug Frank (Dawn); five grandchildren, Crystal, Josh, Brian, Justin, and Abby; twelve great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; two sisters, Lorece Cody (Albert) and Sue Williams; one brother, Clarence Russell. She was predeceased by two sisters, Vonnie Gogert and Rachel Cody (Robert).
Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 20, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Cumby Family Funeral Service, 1015 Eastchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262 conducted by Rev. John Vernon, with a private entombment. The family will receive friends on Monday at 1:00PM with funeral services immediately following.
Condolences may be shared on Ailene’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family.
