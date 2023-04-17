Agnes Joines Bowers

HIGH POINT — Agnes Elizabeth Joines Bowers, 100 years young, of High Point passed away Friday April 14, 2023. She was born in North Wilkesboro on Nov. 30, 1922 a daughter of Thomas and Alisha Minton Joines. With the hosiery and furniture industries expanding in High Point, the family moved to High Point in the late 1920’s. She was married to Warren Howard Bowers in 1941. After spending many years working in the hosiery industry Mrs. Bowers retired along with her sister Juanita Gurley in May of 1999 at the age of 77. Mrs. Bowers was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of High Point where she was active in her beloved Keystone Sunday School Class.
She leaves her family with countless memories of family celebrations. Which included her first airplane trip in 2002 to Disney World, multiple trips to Gatlinburg and Blowing Rock and shopping at Lenox Square in Atlanta to countless family Christmas dinners at the String and Splinter with extended family.
