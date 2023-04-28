ARCHDALE — Patricia Ann Gilbreth Driggers, 83, of Archdale, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at her home.
Born May 26, 1939, in Guilford County, she was the daughter of the late Clay Carl Gilbreth and the late Daisy Chilton Gilbreth. Patricia was a member of Fairfield United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Jack Driggers, son, Charles Driggers (Brenda) of Archdale; daughters, Sharon Crowder (Ron) of High Point and Vicki Byrd of Archdale; nine grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Clay Chilton Gilbreth.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
