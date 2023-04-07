— Mrs. Hiatt was born Sept. 13, 1927, and graduated to her Heavenly Home on March 20, 2023. She was born into the Family of Carl and Betty Harrell Williams of Guilford County with nine brothers and sisters: Harrell (Virginia), Ivy (Mary Louise), Ellen, Richard, Violet (Bob Walker), Norman (Virginia), Clarence (Tommie), Joe (Margie) Mary (GC Sellers).
Ruth was an inspirational wife, dedicated to the Ministry and love of her life, Rev. Bobby Reid Hiatt who preceded her into Heaven in Sept. of 2020. Ruth was a wonderful mother to Barry, who also precedes her into Heaven; Randy Hiatt and wife Debbie of Florence South Carolina; Hal Hiatt and wife Sherrie of Kure Beach, North Carolina. She deeply cherished and loved her grandchildren: Melody Hanks (husband Sam), Rustin Hiatt, Jennifer Craig (husband Michael), Christa Wallace (husband Scott), Grayson Hiatt (wife Caroline), and Great Grandchildren: Cayden, Jeremiah, Sula, Katherine, Alli, Ellis, Ada, Henry, Junia and Grace.
Ruth carefully and skillfully nurtured the foundation of her family’s life with patience that can only be found in the love of an extraordinary Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. She was a rock of emotional support, never swaying from truth as she instilled deep virtues of non-negotiable integrity into her family and the Church families who she served.
She loved more deeply, more sincerely, more completely than most can dream. She was spunky, feisty, funny, charming, witty and so, so gracious! She was not only the wife of a noble character, she was a noble character. And her family arises to call her blessed!
There will be a Graveside Memorial Service on Saturday April 15 at 3 p.m., Freidland Moravian Church - 2750 Friedland Church Road, Winston-Salem, NC. Following the Graveside Service, there will be a reception for all friends and family in the Church Fellowship Hall. The Hiatt Family is humbled and thankful for all the many expressions of kindness, love and sympathy during these days. Mom was an incredible woman who has given us an amazing legacy!
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
