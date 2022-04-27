HIGH POINT — Addie Morton Bailey, 94, of High Point, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Shannon Gray Nursing and Rehab.
Born Jan. 12, 1928, in Stanley County, she was a daughter to the late Oscar Morton and the late Eliza Mauldin Morton. Addie was a bookkeeper/accountant for Adams Mills and Wright Clothing, and a member of Green Street Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son, Richard Bailey (Donise) of High Point; sister, Alice Morton Loftin; granddaughter, Lindsay Bailey Slike; and great grandchildren, Raelyn Slike, Irelin Slike, Jennon Slike and Jasper Slike.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joel (Joe) Bailey, six brothers, and two sisters.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, in the chapel of Wright Funerals-Cremations with Rev. C.W. Moss officiating. Burial to follow at Floral Garden Park.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Green Street Baptist Church, 303 N. Rotary Drive, High Point, NC 27262.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com.
Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.