ARCHDALE – Mr. Acey G. Spencer Sr. departed this life Nov. 11, 2021. He was born on May 17, 1951, in Guilford County, to the late Alvin and Mahalia McCoy Spencer. He was also preceded in death by brother Ralph (Raoul) Spencer and son Acey G. Spencer Jr.
Acey attended High Point Public Schools and graduated from T. Wingate Andrews High School where he was inducted into the Andrews Hall of Fame. He continued his education with a full athletic scholarship to Livingston College in Salisbury, NC.
Surviving to cherish precious memories are his wife, LaVern Spencer, daughters, Yvette Whitefield (Pete) of New York, NY and Sonja Dillard (Percy) of Waynesboro, VA; Son Jason Terry (Jenny) of Winston-Salem, NC: four grandchildren Taylor Ann, Hannah, Janelle and Xavier and a host of family and friends.
A funeral will take place at 1 .p.m, on Friday, Nov. 19, at the Chapel of Johnson and Sons Funeral Home, 206 Fourth Street, High Point. Burial will follow at Guilford Memorial Park, Greensboro.
In Lieu of Flowers please donate to the ALS Association, at als.org
