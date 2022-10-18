HPTNWS- 10-19-22 SCOTT, AARON.jpg

ASHEBORO — Aaron Reid Scott, age 32, of Asheboro passed away on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at his home. Aaron was born in Asheboro on Nov.12, 1989. He was a graduate of Southwestern Randolph High School and attended UNC-Pembroke. He had been employed with Thermo Fisher Scientific in High Point for the past 2 years and previously iHeartRadio. While he was at iHeartRadio he supported his passion and enjoyed working the St. Jude fundraising events. Aaron was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Reece and Geneva King and maternal grandparents, Roy and Sharon Scott Jr.. Aaron was a big guy with a big heart. He loved spending time with his friends and watching WWE Wrestling. He is survived by his mother, Darlene Scott of the home; father, Yancy King (Kelley) of Reidsville; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family will receive friends on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at Pugh Funeral Home, 437 Sunset Avenue in Asheboro. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Guilford Memorial Park, 6000 West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro with Pastor Mark Wilburn officiating. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.https://www.stjude.org/donate

