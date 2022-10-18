ASHEBORO — Aaron Reid Scott, age 32, of Asheboro passed away on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at his home. Aaron was born in Asheboro on Nov.12, 1989. He was a graduate of Southwestern Randolph High School and attended UNC-Pembroke. He had been employed with Thermo Fisher Scientific in High Point for the past 2 years and previously iHeartRadio. While he was at iHeartRadio he supported his passion and enjoyed working the St. Jude fundraising events. Aaron was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Reece and Geneva King and maternal grandparents, Roy and Sharon Scott Jr.. Aaron was a big guy with a big heart. He loved spending time with his friends and watching WWE Wrestling. He is survived by his mother, Darlene Scott of the home; father, Yancy King (Kelley) of Reidsville; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family will receive friends on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at Pugh Funeral Home, 437 Sunset Avenue in Asheboro. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Guilford Memorial Park, 6000 West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro with Pastor Mark Wilburn officiating. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.https://www.stjude.org/donate
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- LOCAL ROUNDUP: Oak Grove wins regional golf title
- Commissioner, school board candidates square off
- Free help offered to apply to college
- State sues over contamination at airport
- Name of man killed in hit-and-run released
- Shooting at hotel may not involve robbery
- Thomasville beaten by Golden Eagles
- Man convicted in 1991 killing may be released
Most Popular
Articles
- Man convicted in 1991 killing may be released
- Reparations board member arrested
- Candidates make pitches to voters
- Police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run
- Shooting at hotel may not involve robbery
- Carolyn Voils Steed
- Central volleyball wins Mid-State tournament opener
- Institute seeks furniture industry’s emerging leaders
- Name of man killed in hit-and-run released
- Scotty Craig Pierce Sr.
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.