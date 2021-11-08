HIGH POINT – Aaron Clinton McLean, 86, of High Point passed away on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Hospice Home of High Point.
Aaron was born Dec. 27, 1934, to the late Oris and Avar McLean of Angier, NC. In addition to his parents and brothers, he is predeceased by his wife, Doris Gregory McLean. Aaron was a member of Westchester Baptist Church in High Point. He enjoyed woodworking as a hobby and enjoyed spending quality time with his family. He worked with Wilson & Co and Armour Star as a key account sales representative. Aaron will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and a proud man of God.
Aaron is survived by his sons, Dana McLean and wife, Brenda, of High Point, and Alan McLean and wife Sue, of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Andrew McLean and wife Ashley, of Etters, Pennsylvania, Amanda Chumas and husband Chris, of Indian Land, SC, Douglas McLean and Ally, of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Jessica McLean, of Etters, Pennsylvania, Ashley Breach and husband Dustin, of Lewisberry, Pennsylvania, Kacey Buffington, of Charlotte NC, and Tanner Rebman, of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania; and great grandchildren Liam, Jordan, Brooks, Benjamin, Aaron, Tyler and Caden.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday Nov. 10, at 11 a.m. at Prospect Freewill Baptist Church, in Dunn NC. Reverend Billy Keith will be officiating the service. Interment will follow the service in the church cemetery. The family will greet friends prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers the family ask for memorials to be made to Hospice Home of the Piedmont, 1803 Westchester Drive, High Point, N.C. 27262, or Prospect Freewill Baptist Church, 873 Prospect Church Road, Dunn, N.C. 28334.
Services have been entrusted to West and Dunn Funeral Home of Erwin, NC.
Condolences can be made to westanddunn.com.
