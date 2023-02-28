ARCHDALE — Aaron Billy Hurtado, 41, of Archdale, passed away Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Greensboro.
Born April 9, 1981, in Vero Beach, Florida, he was a son of Lu Hurtado of Archdale and the late Rose Ann Sizemore Hurtado. Aaron was a concrete cutter with Ace Avant.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his brothers, Amos Hurtado and wife Jennifer of Archdale; and Adam Hurtado and wife Claudia of Florida; and nieces and nephews.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point.
“Liven life one smoke at a time and trying to take over the world.”
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
