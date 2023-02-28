HPTNWS- 3-1-23 HURTADO, AARON.jpg

ARCHDALE — Aaron Billy Hurtado, 41, of Archdale, passed away Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Greensboro.

Born April 9, 1981, in Vero Beach, Florida, he was a son of Lu Hurtado of Archdale and the late Rose Ann Sizemore Hurtado. Aaron was a concrete cutter with Ace Avant.

