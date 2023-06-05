DETROIT — Connor Zilisch, driving for High Point-based Silver Hare racing, went from worst to victory Sunday in the second of two Trans Am Series TA2 races that were among the preliminaries to an IndyCar race on a downtown street course.
Zilisch won the pole for both of the Trans Am races but crashed on Saturday and started last on Sunday as a result of a technical infraction. His No. 7 Camaro crossed the finish line a close second at the end of the 41-lap race and then inherited victory when first finishing Thomas Annuziata was penalized 25 seconds for causing a crash on a late restart.
It was the second victory for Zilisch, who got the first one in March at Road Atlanta.
“It’s a sweet way to end our weekend here,” Zilisch said. “We’d just been struck with back luck over and over again. In the first race (Saturday), we had the fastest car and didn’t win. And today we had the fastest car again and didn’t cross the finish line first. So to come all the way from dead last to ending up with the race win is just that much sweeter. . .Just so thankful for Jeff (Holley, crew chief), Gil Martin (competition director), Ryan (Isabell, engineer), everybody on the team, they all worked their tails off to try and give me this opportunity. They were here slaving away for hours last night to get things fixed up after I put it in the wall (Saturday). To get the win the way we did here today is amazing.”
Thad Moffit of Trinity, Richard Petty’s grandson, got second place in a Camaro. Justin Marks, owner of Trackhouse Racing in the NASCAR Cup series, was fourth. Annunziata fell all the way to 12th. Ben Maier in Silver Hare’s No. 75 was 17th.
Zilisch led the first 10 laps in Saturday’s race before he wound up in the wall battling for first. He continued, crashed again and finished 24th in the 39-lap event. Maier finished 10th and Moffit 23rd.
“Boy, the highs and lows of racing,” Silver Hare co-owner Maurice Hull said. “We set the fastest laps both days, earned the pole both days, but because of some repairs we did to our damaged fender, we got pushed to the back today. So Connor started dead last and won the race after all that adversity, and he ran the fastest race laps again today, just extraordinary.
“And Ben was impressive. He had a flat tire today that messed up his race, but he was running in the top-10 all day. He came home with a clean car, no wrecks, didn’t hit anything, drove a fast, clean race. His fastest lap times of the weekend were in the race today. Really proud of them, super improvement by both drivers. But the real kudos go to the crew. We had a torn-up race car yesterday afternoon, ran the fastest laps of the race today and came away with the win. They had to put it back together. Their skill and expertise is unmatched. I’m just as proud as I can be.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.