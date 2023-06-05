DETROIT — Connor Zilisch, driving for High Point-based Silver Hare racing, went from worst to victory Sunday in the second of two Trans Am Series TA2 races that were among the preliminaries to an IndyCar race on a downtown street course.

Zilisch won the pole for both of the Trans Am races but crashed on Saturday and started last on Sunday as a result of a technical infraction. His No. 7 Camaro crossed the finish line a close second at the end of the 41-lap race and then inherited victory when first finishing Thomas Annuziata was penalized 25 seconds for causing a crash on a late restart.