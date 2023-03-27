BRASELTON, Ga. — Connor Zilisch made a next-to-last lap pass for the lead and scored his first victory for High Point-based Silver Hare Racing in the TransAm TA2 road racing series Sunday at Road Atlanta.
Zilisch hustled his Camaro past Thomas Merrill in the 32nd lap of a scheduled 40-lap race that was cut to 34 because of a time limit. Zilisch is in his second season driving for Silver Hare, which is owned by Maurice Hull and his wife Laura.
“We’ve been working at this for over a year, now, trying to get our first win, and finally being able to do that is really special,” Zilich said. “All these guys work their tails off and they care about me, and I’m so thankful for them and everything that they’ve done for me. Maurice and Laura (Hull), they’ve taken a chance on me and given me the opportunity to come out here and prove my talent, and we’ve been working hard and finally got our car to the point where we’re really competitive.”
Zilisch, who started eighth, was in second place for a lap 29 restart, knowing the race wouldn’t go the scheduled distance. It ended as rain began falling.
“There on that last restart, I knew we didn’t have a lot of time to make a move (on leader Thomas Merrill). I was going to have to do something pretty quick and find a way by him. I knew he had a lot more straight-line speed than me, but every time we’d go into (turn) 10A, I’d always be able to outbrake him. I knew if I could get within a few car lengths, I could get down inside of him and get by him. I did that on that lap and ended up getting by him.”
The victory was the second for Silver Hare. Rafa Matos scored the first at CIrcuit of the Americas in 2020.
“We finally did it,” Maurice Hull said. “We’ve been knocking on the door for a long time and have had to overcome a whole ton of obstacles to get here. I’m just so proud of the hard work that this team has put in. It’s truly a team effort to pull off anything like this, and it’s just amazing. I’m really excited. We have great talent behind the wheel, and really great talent in the crew. It’s the best group of guys that I’ve ever worked with, just extraordinary, never quit, made adjustments the whole time to get speed out of the car by changing the way the car drove. It’s just wonderful, and Laura and I are truly excited and pleased.”
Ben Maier, a driver in his first season with the team, started 20th and finished 19th.
“Ben had never driven in the rain, he’d never made a pit stop, and it’s the first time he’d ever been to Road Atlanta, so it was a miraculous job for him,” Maurice Hull said. “He really did a great job, brought it home clean and ran some fast laps, passed some very able drivers. I’m very proud of him. I’m very proud of this whole operation.”
The next race in the series is scheduled May 27 at Lime Rock Park in Connecticut.
