BRASELTON, Ga. — Connor Zilisch made a next-to-last lap pass for the lead and scored his first victory for High Point-based Silver Hare Racing in the TransAm TA2 road racing series Sunday at Road Atlanta.

Zilisch hustled his Camaro past Thomas Merrill in the 32nd lap of a scheduled 40-lap race that was cut to 34 because of a time limit. Zilisch is in his second season driving for Silver Hare, which is owned by Maurice Hull and his wife Laura.

