YORK, Pa. — York battered Rockers reliever Mitch Atkins for 10 runs over two innings and rolled to a 17-8 victory on Thursday at WellSpan Park.

High Point (76-46) regained the lead 7-6 in the top of the sixth by two runs on RBI singles by Shed Long Jr. and Joe Johnson. York (70-54) retaliated by scoring six against Atkins in the bottom of the inning. Nellie Rodriguez, Richard Urena and Alexis Pantoja each stroked an RBI double. Ryan January belted a two-run single and Jhon Nunez laced a one-run single.