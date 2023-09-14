YORK, Pa. — York battered Rockers reliever Mitch Atkins for 10 runs over two innings and rolled to a 17-8 victory on Thursday at WellSpan Park.
High Point (76-46) regained the lead 7-6 in the top of the sixth by two runs on RBI singles by Shed Long Jr. and Joe Johnson. York (70-54) retaliated by scoring six against Atkins in the bottom of the inning. Nellie Rodriguez, Richard Urena and Alexis Pantoja each stroked an RBI double. Ryan January belted a two-run single and Jhon Nunez laced a one-run single.
Quincy Latimore scored on a wild pitch for the second time in the game and reduced the margin to 12-8 in the top of the seventh. But the Revolution tacked on four more in the bottom of the inning on a two-run double by January, an RBI double from Rodriguez and another RBI single by Nunez, who smacked another RBI single in the eighth.
York belted 19 hits, 10 against Atkins, who dropped to 1-4. Nunez went 4 for 6, Urena 4 for 5 and January 3 for 4.
The Rockers launched a 14-hit attack, led by Latimore going 4 for 5. Long was 3 for 4 with four RBIs and Martinez went 3 for 5 with three runs scored.
The Rockers jumped on the board first with four runs in the second, starting with Latimore scoring for the first time on a wild pitch. Parreira followed with 12th homer of the year and Long added a two-run single.
York knotted the score in the bottom of the inning, with a three-run homer by Trey Martin the biggest blow. The Rockers regained the lead 5-4 when Long ripped a one-run double in the fourth.
In the bottom of the fifth, York scored the tying run on a wild pitch and went ahead on Urena’s RBI single.
The Rockers close out the regular season with a three-game series that begins tonight at the Long Island Ducks.
