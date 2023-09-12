YORK, Pa. -The High Point Rockers saw their five-game winning streak come to a halt on Tuesday night with an 11-6 loss to the York Revolution at WellSpan Park.

The game bounced back and forth and was tied 6-6 after six before the Revs pulled away, scoring the final five runs of the game. The Rockers are now 34-22 in the second half. Gastonia was trailing 5-3 in the ninth inning on Tuesday evening.