HIGH POINT — A big inning by York before a huge crowd on Monday night dealt a big blow to the Rockers’ hopes of winning the first half title in the Atlantic League South division.
The Revolution overcame a one-run deficit by scoring six in the seventh inning and belted High Point 11-6 before 4,278 fans, the third largest Truist Point crowd in club history behind the franchise’s opening day in 2019 and July 3 of last year.
The loss dropped the Rockers to 39-20 and two games behind South Division leader Gastonia with four games to play — three at Southern Maryland beginning Tuesday and Friday at home against the Honey Hunters.
York improved to 33-25 and took over first place in the North Division by a half-game over Long Island.
“They could have the best offense in the league,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said of the Revolution. “They came in here and put up some pretty good numbers. We won 2 out of 4 (in the series) and we know that’s not good enough. We’ve got to end this week on a high note, get back here and hopefully have a shot at the end of the week. Down two with four to go never sounds great, but I’ve seen crazy things happen. You never know, so hopefully we can go back out and get one tomorrow night.”
The ending was a sharp contrast to the beginning for the Rockers, who took a 2-0 lead in the first two innings.
Shed Long Jr. belted a leadoff homer that caromed off the right field video board in the first and Michael Martinez lifted a sacrifice fly that plated Ben Aklinski in the second.
York scored four on a pair of two-run homers in the third, but High Point countered with three in the fourth. Brian Parreria laced a double that drove in Ryan Grotjohn and Aklinski then scored on Long’s grounder.
York took advantage of Rockers relievers Bryce Hensley and Kyle Halbohn in the seventh.
Hensley pitched the sixth without any problem but was ineffective trying to get through another inning as the Revolution strung together three straight singles (one on a bunt that was allowed to roll and never went foul) that were followed by a Drew Mendoza belting a two-run double as part of a four RBI outing.
Halbohn replaced Hensley and gave up a single that was followed by Richard Urena belting a three-run homer to left. Hensley was charged with four runs in suffering his first loss of the season while Halbohn was charged with two.
“Bryce looked good in the sixth and we sent him back out there,” Keefe said, “I’ll take the ground balls they had, that’s Bryce. One line drive and a couple of balls get through. They have a lefty coming up. We get him 1-2 and then leave a ball up in the (strike zone). We had him where he wanted and if we execute the pitch it’s a different story.”
Troy Stokes Jr. belted a pitch from Joe Johnson for a homer in the eighth, the last of the Revolution’s four. The Rockers scored one in the bottom of the inning after Ryan Grotjohn and Alkinski started it with back-to-back singles and advanced on a double steal. Grotjohn was thrown out at the plate after Parreira hit a grounder to third and Aklinski scored on a wild pitch.
“Things started out well and that made us feel good,” Keefe said. “We answered quickly that one time and then things imploded.”
The game marked the first outing for Rockers starting pitcher Craig Stem since he was hit by a line drive and suffered a broken hand in the opening game of the season.
He went five innings and worked through the first two innings relatively unscathed, retiring the side in the first and allowing a leadoff double in the second. It was a different story in the third as Trent Giambrone and Rodriguez each hit a two-run homer.
In the fifth, he gave up a leadoff double to Giambrone, who was later thrown out at the plate.
Stem allowed seven hits, struck out five and walked none.
“I thought he did great,” Keefe said of Stem. “He had the one inning where he stumbled a little bit, but it was great to have him back. He probably could have gone another inning, but we needed five out of him and we got it. His body of work over his career has been unreal. We’re glad to have him back, and he’ll be ready to go in five days.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.