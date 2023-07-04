HPTSPTS-07-05-23 ROCKERS

High Point Rockers Shed Long Jr., right, gets a high-five from teammate Michael Russell as he crosses home plate after hitting a home run during Monday’s game against York Revolution at Truist Point.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — A big inning by York before a huge crowd on Monday night dealt a big blow to the Rockers’ hopes of winning the first half title in the Atlantic League South division.

The Revolution overcame a one-run deficit by scoring six in the seventh inning and belted High Point 11-6 before 4,278 fans, the third largest Truist Point crowd in club history behind the franchise’s opening day in 2019 and July 3 of last year.