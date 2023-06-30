HPTSPTS-07-05-23 ROCKERS.jpg

High Point Rockers Michael Russell watches the flight of his ball as he smacks a double hit during Friday’s game against York Revolution at Truist Point.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — A night after ripping 19 hits in Gastonia, the Rockers repeatedly fell short at the plate on Friday.

High Point mustered just four hits against four York pitchers, managed only single runs in the second and seventh, left the bases loaded in the first and two runners on in the sixth and fell 3-2 to York at Truist Point.