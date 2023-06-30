HIGH POINT — A night after ripping 19 hits in Gastonia, the Rockers repeatedly fell short at the plate on Friday.
High Point mustered just four hits against four York pitchers, managed only single runs in the second and seventh, left the bases loaded in the first and two runners on in the sixth and fell 3-2 to York at Truist Point.
“Their starter (Pedro Vasquez) kept us in limbo,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said. “We had opportunities early. The first inning killed us. When you have runners in scoring positions and your guys up, you ve got to push a run across. We weren’t able to do that. We had plenty of opportunities and didn’t come through.”
Vazquez limited the Rockers (37-19) to one run and three hits over the first six innings in getting the win and improving to 3-1. He forced a flyout in getting out the bases-loaded jam in the first. With runners on first and second with one out in the sixth, the Rockers failed to do any damage when they flied out to left and grounded out to first.
York (32-23) went in front in the seventh with usually reliable Cam Bedrosian on the mound.
Nellie Rodriguez and Richard Urena laced back-to-back singles to start the inning and Jacob Rhinesmith ran for Rodriguez. The runners advanced on a sacrifice bunt and scored when Ryan January ripped a single past first baseman Emmanuel Tapia. Trent Giambrone then lifted a deep flyball that bounced off the centerfield wall, scoring January and increasing the lead to 3-1.
Bedrosian was charged with the loss.
“He was off,” Keefe said. “He’s been so good. He’ll bounce back. The only reason he got out of it was his change up was keeping them in line. He just threw one or two good fastballs and his curveball wasn’t there. When you are down to one pitch, good luck. He got out of the inning. We may have given up three but we had chances to get runs across and just didn’t do it. We shouldn’t have been in that situation.”
The Rockers mustered one run in the bottom of the seventh. Michael Martinez hooked a fly ball that fell in for a double when it grazed the left field line. Martinez advanced to third on a ground ball and scored on Michael Russell’s grounder to second.
In the ninth, Tapia walked and was replaced by pinch runner John Daly. Michael Martinez was called out on interference when he bunted. Shed Long Jr. followed with a grounder on the right side of the infield that hit Daly, who was called out as Long reached first. Long stole second but Andrew Gross struck out Michael Russell as he ended the game and picked up a save.
High Point tallied its first run on an RBI single by Long that scored Ben Aklinski, who was hit by a pitch and stole second.
Rockers starter Justin Nicolino threw six shutout innings as he allowed three hits, struck out four and walked two.
“Nico threw the ball fantastic,” Keefe said. “His confidence was huge, We need that out of him. We just didn’t get a big hit, plain and simple.”
The four-game series continues today at 6:35 p.m., with Mickey Jannis expected to start on the mound for the Rockers.
OF NOTE: Batting practice was canceled when a huge clump of bees collected on the batting practice screen. A bee removal specialist was called and took away the swarm but a few stragglers were still buzzing around during pregame and in the early innings as players and the home plate umpire swatted at them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.