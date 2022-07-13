HIGH POINT — Fashioning his best round of tournament golf ever, Ethan Wooten of High Point remained in contention through the first 18 holes of the Tarheel Youth Golf Association High Point Junior Open on Wednesday.
Making six birdies and two bogeys at Blair Park, Wooten shot 4-under 68, best in the boys 16-18 and only bettered by John McCoy of Salisbury, who shot 67 playing in the 14-15 division.The 36-hole event that attracted golfers from around the state concludes today at Oak Hollow.
Wooten, who plays golf for Wesleyan Christian Academy, posted the best round among local players. Starting out on the back nine, he played each side in 2-under, making birdies on 10, 12, 16 and 18 going out and 1 and 5 coming in. Wooten completed his round just before play was stopped for almost an hour because of lightning in the area.
“I had six birdies, so it was a good round, pretty consistent,” Wooten said. “I hit a lot of greens, so I hit my irons pretty good.”
One of the biggest highlights for Wooten was sinking a 40-foot birdie putt.
Wooten said he didn’t have any “home course” advantage at Blair Park because he plays a good deal of the time at Colonial Country Club in Thomasville. That will change for the second round today at Oak Hollow, which Wooten played regularly when it served as Wesleyan’s home course.
“I need to drive the ball better,” Wooten said.
McCoy, who is an incoming freshman at Salisbury High, also played the back nine first. He made three early birdies, bogeyed 17 and 18, rebounded with birdies on 1 and 2 and finished with birdies on 2 and 3 for a 33 coming in.
“I made an early birdie and just had to stay patient and then made a couple of more birdies,” McCoy said. “I made a couple of course management mistakes. So I had to relax a little bit. I birided No. 1 and started to get back in a rhythm, made birdie on the next hole, got some momentum and started hitting good shots.”
McCoy said it was his best tournament round ever,
“I liked how I stayed calm,” McCoy said. “I kept telling myself I had to get another birdie.”
Calvin Hawkins of Lexington, who attends West Davidson, is among six golfers who are tied for third at 3-under. Also in that pack are twins Nathan and Drew O’Neal of Wilson, Michael Switzer of Charlotte, Landon Merrell of Salisbury and Jude Aliah of Wilmington. All but Aliah were in the 16-18 division.
Hawkins is the younger brother of Emily Hawkins, who helped Campbell win a sixth straight Big South tournament championship this spring. He was 1-over before hitting his approach shot within a foot of the hole and making eagle on No. 18, a par-5, and tacked on two birdies on the front nine.
“I played how I normally play,” Hawkins said. “Usually, I’m pretty consistent. I took a birdie when I could, when I stuck it close. It should have been better than it was. I missed a 4-footer for birdie on 6. It could have been a lot better. There were a lot of 10-footers that were missed. It’s a good thing this course is pretty open, because my first few drives were off line.”
Merrell, who goes to East Rowan, had one of the more interesting scorecards. Also playing the back nine first, he bogeyed four of the first six holes then turned around and birdied seven of the last 10.
The hot streak started with birdies on three par 5s (18, 1, 2), resumed with three in a row on 5-7 and ended with a birdie on 9.
“I reached the par 5s in 2 and then on holes 4-9, the putter got hot,” Merrell said. “I started putting shots close and the putts started to drop. Everything came together.”
Scores among other local players included Lincoln Newton of Wallburg at 1-under 71, Cole Rouse of Kernersville at even-par 72, Hunt Jardina of High Point at 6-over 78 and Jace Harris of High Point at 10-over 82.
Kevin Zhang of Clemmons shot 1-over 73 for a 1-shot lead over Graden Lomax of China Grove in boys 12-13.
Boonyanant Rujiranan of Pinehurst took the lead among four players in the girls division. She shot 2-over 74 for a 7-shot cushion over Lily Jordan of Chapel Hill. Madison Dial of High Point stands third at 12-over 84.
