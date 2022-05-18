BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Davis Womble and Chad Wilfong tied the match on the 18th hole and then won the U.S. Amateur 4-Ball Championship on the 19th hole Wednesday at the Country Club of Birmingham.
Womble, who now lives in Winston-Salem, was a standout at Wesleyan Christian and Wilfong, who now lives in Charlotte, was a standout at East Davidson. Both went to Wake Forest.
They defeated Drew Kittleson and Derek Stoltz, who were added to the field at the last minute as alternates.
Womble and Wilfong birdied the 18th to send the match into extra holes and won the 19th with another par while Kittleson and Stoltz made bogey.
Kittleson and Stoltz were 2-up after the first two holes. Womble and Wilfong used a par on 4 and birdie on 5 to pull even. Kittleson and Stoltz went 2-up again after 8. Womble and Wilfong pulled within one with a birdie on 9 and that’s the way it stayed until the 18th.
Womble and Wilfong, who tied for medalist honors in stroke play that determined the 32-team match-play field, won their semifinal match earlier in the day 7 and 5. They were 3-up after three, 4-up after 4, 6-up after 10 and close it out on 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.