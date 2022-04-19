HIGH POINT — Six members of N.C. State’s baseball team will be playing close to home tonight when the Wolfpack takes on High Point University at Truist Point stadium at 6:35.
Noah Soles, Chris Villaman and Logan Whitaker were standouts at Ledford. Jacob Cozart played at Wesleyan Chrstian, DeAngelo Giles at High Point Central and Win Scott at Ragsdale.
Soles, a sophomore, is a starting outfielder and leads the team with a .385 batting average. Villaman has become one of the Wolfpack’s closers, with a 3-2 record, seven saves (which ranks second in the ACC), 47 strikeouts, seven walks and 13 runs allowed in 29 innings. In his last eight appearances, he has two wins, six saves, struck out 27 and allowed three runs and two walks.
Whitaker has started seven games on the mound with a total of 10 appearances, a 1-2 record, 4.01 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 33 innings. Cozart is the starting catcher as a freshman and the son of former Panthers coach Craig Cozart, who was let go after last season. Giles, a sophomore, is a utility player and Scott has seen limited action as a freshman pitcher.
The Wolfpack roster also includes former Randleman standout pitcher Trey Copper and J.T. Jarrett of Northern Guilford.
State (23-11) is seeking its sixth victory in a row and 13th in 16 games. The Wolfpack rolled to a 18-3 victory over HPU on Feb. 22 in Raleigh, part of the Panthers’ seven losses in eight midweek games and a 12-24 mark overall going into Tuesday’s contest at Elon.
HPU is last in the Big South in team batting average at .235, eighth in team ERA at 6.71 and last in opponents’ batting average at .304.
State, in a virtual tie for first in the ACC’S Atlantic Division, is hitting .295 as a team, ranks in the middle of the league in most offensive categories. and is ninth in ERA at 4.84. The Wolfpack is last in fielding with a .960 percentage.
The game is part of a taxing five-game week for HPU, which plays host to Northeastern for three games at Williard Stadium this weekend.
“Double midweekers are difficult,” HPU coach Joey Hammond said. “We’ve talked to our guys about being prepared physically, hydration and sleep and all those things. We have two weekends with nonconference series with exams coming up. Those are going to be tough. There’s no rest for the weary.”
gsmith@hpenews.com | 336-888-3519
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.