CHARLOTTE — By the time High Point University’s offense finally showed a bit of a spark, the Panthers’ chances of advancing into the semifinals of the Big South men’s basketball tournament were all but extinguished.
No.2-seed Winthrop held the seventh-seeded Panthers to 18% shooting in building a 15-point halftime lead that grew to 22, easily survived HPU’s one rally and cruised to a 68-51 victory in a quarterfinal game Friday at Bojangles Coliseum.
“We just didn’t shoot the ball particularly well and played catch-up the rest of the game,” HPU head coach G.G. Smith said. “We fought hard in the second half, and you could tell Winthrop’s experience helped them out at the start of the game.”
Winthrop forward Cory Hightower said the Eagles, who lost to HPU at the Qubein Center in their only regular season meeting, concentrated on stopping the Panthers’ three biggest offensive threats — John-Michael Wright, Jaden House and Zack Austin.
House kept the Panthers afloat with 10 points in the first half on the way to 20 for the game. Wright caught fire in the second half and finished with 21 as he helped fuel a rally that brought the Panthers as close as nine twice in the second half, the last time at 54-45 with under five minutes to go. Austin, however, missed all 10 of his field goal attempts and was held scoreless.
“We had a bad game the first time we played,” Hightower said. “We had a lot of time to prepare for the team that won the 7/10 game. Our big emphasis was to shut down their three prolific scorers. That was the big emphasis for Mike (guard Michael Anumba) and Chase (forward Chase Claxton) and they came up big on the test.”
High Point (14-18) defeated Hampton in the 7/10 quarterfinal game on Wednesday. Winthrop (22-8) received a first-round bye as the No. 2 seed and was playing for the first time since Saturday.
Winthrop disrupted HPU from the start, forcing HPU to start its offense further away from the basket than it liked.
“They played really good help defense, and they were more aggressive on defense than we were on offense,” Wright said. “That was it. They were just more aggressive.”
The Panthers made 6 of 33 field goal attempts in the first 20 minutes.
“We have guys in that locker room who took the challenge very seriously,” Winthrop coach Mark Porsser said of the defense. “Chase is one of them. He asked for that matchup (with Austin) and did a tremendous job. They have potent offensive players. Our defense was consistent throughout. It’s gotten to be our identity as the season has gone on.”
Hightower led the Eagles on offense with 21 points. Anumba had 11 and D.J. Burns Jr. 10.
Winthrop led 23-15 with just under three minutes to play before the half before it went on a 16-2 run to lead 39-17 on a bucket with 18:16 to play in the game. The Eagles led by as much as 47-24 after a 3 with 14:16 left in the game.
HPU then picked up its offense and defense, fashioning a 19-5 run that was led by 12 points from Wright and sliced the margin to 54-43 with 6:09 left.
“At halftime, we decided we had to leave it all on the court, we had nothing to lose,”Wright said. “Down 15, all we could do is chip away one basket at a time. That put a little fire under us, but the deficit was too big to overcome. It started something that gave us a chance to come back but we didn’t have enough.”
HPU got within nine again on House’s layup with 4:36 to go and had a chance to creep even closer when Burns missed the front end of one-and-one free throws with 4:06 remaining. But Claxton swooped in to snag the rebound. Hightower drained a 3 to push the lead to 12 with 3:45 to go and HPU got no closer.
