Adrian Wilson, a former T.W. Andrews High School multisport standout and current Arizona Cardinals vice president of pro player personnel, is among those being considered by New York Giants officials to fill the club’s general manager vacancy.
The New York Post reported that Wilson is among nine candidates to replace Dave Gettleman, who retired as part of a house-cleaning that included the firing of head coach Joe Judge after the Giants finished the season 4-12.
The first round of interviews began with WIlson and Buffalo Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen on Wednesday. The Post reported that two interviews a day are expected this week, all by Zoom, and the field is expected to be cut to two or three for in-person interviews next week.
Wilson and Schoen were interviewed by Giants co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch, plus senior vice president of player personnel Chris Mara.
Other candidates, according to the Post, are Quentin Harris (Cardinals vice president of player personnel), Ryan Poles (Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel), Ryan Cowden (Tennessee Titans vice president of player personnel), Monti Ossenfort (Titans director of player personnel), Adam Peters (San Francisco 49ers assistant general manager), Ran Carthon (49ers director of player personnel) and Joe Hortiz (Baltimore Ravens director of player personnel).
WIlson is in his seventh season with the Cardinals scouting department and is finishing his first as vice president of pro player personnel. In that role, he is responsible for the pro scouting staff and is in charge of player evaluation, the scouting process and free agency. He was director of pro scouting in 2019 and 2020.
Wilson, who was a safety, played for the Cardinals for his first 12 seasons (2001-12) in the NFL and joined the club’s staff after he hung up his helmet in 2015.
A three-time All-Pro selection and a five-time Pro Bowl selection, he finished with 987 tackes, 25.5 sacks, 27 interceptions, eight fumble recoveries and four touchdowns.
He was picked by the Cardinals in the third round of the 2001 NFL draft after a stellar career at North Carolina State.
WIlson was named to the Cardinals Ring of Honor in 2015 and has been inducted into the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame and the Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame.
At Andrews, Wilson played safety and split end in football and was also a standout in basketball and track. The Red Raiders retired his No. 9 jersey in 2010.
