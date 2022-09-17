CHARLOTTE — Weston Wilson is close to reaching his goal of playing major league baseball.
Half a dozen years into his professional career, Wilson — a High Point native who starred at Wesleyan Christian — is a solid contributor for the Nashville Sounds, the Milwaukee Brewers’ Triple-A affiliate.
He’s just waiting for his big break.
“Obviously the goal is to make it to the big leagues,” Wilson said before a game Sept. 10 against Charlotte at Truist Field. “There are a lot of big leaguers playing here in Triple-A. That’s the goal. To be this close, you can kind of taste it. Especially when you have a good year, you’re like, ‘I’m right there.’
“So, I think continuing to put together good years at this level, should an opportunity arise, I might get a chance to play in the big leagues. And then there’s another level of trying to stay there. I’m proud of where I am, but I have higher aspirations, and that’s getting to the big leagues.”
Wilson was a standout at Wesleyan, where he helped the Trojans reach the NCISAA 3A state finals in 2012, and played at Clemson, which made the NCAA Tournament all three of his seasons and won the ACC Tournament in 2016. He was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 17th round of the 2016 draft.
After playing rookie ball in Helena, Montana, and Single-A in Wisconsin, he returned to the area with the Carolina Mudcats in High-A during the 2017 and 2018 seasons — a strong stretch in which he was named the Carolina League Player of the Month in July 2018.
“It’s been cool throughout my professional career,” Wilson said. “With Carolina, I was able to play in Winston-Salem a good bit, in Zebulon. So, I was able to play close to home and have family and friends nearby for support.
“That’s been awesome, and playing against guys I played with in college or against in college. Everybody that plays baseball kind of has dreamed of playing professionally and playing in the big leagues. And, you know, this is that step.”
Wilson, who was the Southern League Player of the Month in April 2019, played with Double-A Biloxi during 2018 and 2019. Following the 2020 COVID year, he was promoted to Triple-A Nashville, which plays in the International League alongside teams like the Durham Bulls and the Charlotte Knights.
Wilson, who noted the biggest jump in play he noticed was from Single-A to Double-A as pitchers gain more control, has had success in two seasons with Nashville, totaling 146 hits (including 29 doubles and 26 home runs), 90 runs, 85 RBIs and 24 stolen bases in 180 games prior to Friday.
An issue with a blood clot required surgery late in 2021, and his focus was to come back this year with an even stronger season. He’s worked to become more versatile — playing all four infield positions, as well as left and right field and a little bit of center field.
The results overall have been solid, said Wilson, who lives in the offseason with his wife, Madison, in Woodland Hills northwest of Los Angeles.
But they haven’t quite been at the level he’d expected, given his contract is up at the end of the season. Still, his goal is to continue to improve and give himself a chance.
“I feel like I’ve gotten better every single year,” said Wilson, who recently turned 28 years old. “Even though my numbers are down this year, I’ve still had a lot of hard outs, I’ve done a lot of good things. It just hasn’t really shown recently.
“But I’ve allowed myself to play all over the diamond, which has given me an opportunity. I think I’ve matured in a lot of ways. I still have some things that I can continue to craft, like everybody. But I like my position. I don’t know where I’ll be next year, but I’m looking forward to it.”
