ACC Wake Forest Syracuse Basketball

Wake Forest guard Daivien Williamson celebrates after scoring the winning basket against Syracuse during their Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament matchup Wednesday in Greensboro.

 Associated Press

GREENSBORO – Wake Forest guard Daivien Williamson found a bit of redemption Wednesday.

With the score tied, Williamson forced Syracuse’s Joseph Girard III into missing a jump shot with seven seconds left then sprinted down court, received a pass from Tyree Appleby and buried a 3 from about 30 feet with a half-second left, pushing Wake Forest past Syracuse 77-74 in the opening game of the ACC tournament second round at the Greensboro Coliseum.

