HIGH POINT — Unexpectedly thrust into a sudden-death playoff, Raleigh teenager Jack Wiley admitted he was nervous on the inside when he played each overtime shot.
On the outside, he played with the coolness of a veteran.
Helped by a fortunate bounce, Wiley birdied the first extra hole and won the Tarheel Youth Golf Association’s High Point Junior Open as he defeated Cooper Mizelle of Huntersville, who lost a two-shot lead in the last three holes at Oak Hollow.
“I missed a couple of putts late and felt like I choked it away but a couple of misfires by some other players and I wound up in a playoff,” said Wiley, who is a rising junior at Sanderson High. “I was blessed to be in the playoff. I was waiting for him to end it on 18 but God had different plans.”
WIley (72-69) and Mizelle (70-71) ended regulation tied at 141 when Mizelle bogeyed the 18th hole, forcing the playoff on the 17th hole. Mizelle hooked his tee shot to the right towards the 18th fairway while WIley bombed his tee shot straight. It hit a sand-trap rake, leaving a scuff mark, and shot into the green, stopping about 20 feet from the cup.
“I wasn’t thinking when I hit the drive,” Wiley said. “I was thinking get in the fairway and go from there, but I got a good kick and had an eagle putt.”
Mizelle left his first chip shot short of the green, chipped on with his third shot and missed his attempt at par. That left Wiley with three putts for victory. He hit a lap putt that stopped about three feet short and then drilled the birdie putt.
“I forgot the speed of the greens,” Wiley said. “I was just thinking I wanted to get it down to a makeable putt and he had a longer par putt. So I was thinking maybe he’d miss that and he did. But even on the tap in, I was still nervous even though I had two putts to win, I couldn’t think so much was going through my mind.”
Wiley, who was playing ahead of Mizelle during the final round, missed a birdie putt on 17 in regulation.
“I really thought I needed that if I wanted to win,” Wiley said. “Going from that to making birdie (in the playoff) and almost making eagle was quite a difference. I was a little more nervous.”
It was Wiley’s first victory in over a year in a TYGA multi-day tournament.
“I’ve had a lot of seconds,” Wiley said. “It was finally good to win a two-day TYGA, especially on this gorgeous golf course by the lake.”
Wiley zoomed into contention when he made four straight birdies on holes 8-11 but a bogey on 13 dropped him to 3-under for the tournament and two shots out of the lead after Mizelle birdie No. 13 from 3 feet and reached 3-under for the round and 5-under for the third time.
Mizelle said he hit his tee shot on the playoff hole off the toe of his 3-wood.
“I did the best I could do,” Mizelle said. “And then I was in a little bit of a divot on the green, I tried to push it out and changed my line.”
Mizelle, who began the round a shot behind playing partner Samanyu Badi, made five birdies and four bogeys. He took the lead from Badi with a birdie on the fifth hole, one of three that he made in the first seven holes and went bogey-free until hitting a bad pitch on No. 9. He made a birdie putt on 10 after pitching from near the 11th tee, bogeyed 12, rebounded on 13 and remained 5-under until he hit his tee shot on 16 to the back of the green and couldn’t get up and down.
After a par on 17, the rising senior at Pine Lake Prep hit a tee shot to the right of the fairway on 18 and was blocked from a clear shot at the green by some trees. He went over the trees but the ball went over the green and landed in a bunker beside the ball of playing partner Stokes Greene.
Mizelle marked his ball in giving Greene room to play. After an official smoothed the area disturbed by Greene’s shot, Mizelle, who said he had a hard lie, sent his blast a good 20 feet past the hole and left his par putt short.
“I played well until the last couple of holes,” Mizelle said. “I started pulling my shots a little and I couldn’t make a putt on the back nine. I got a couple of good breaks but overall, I didn’t play too bad.”
Christos Katsouda (71-72) of Whitsett finished third at 1-under 143. Bedi, who shot a first-round 69 on Wednesday at Blair Park, settled for a second round 75 and wound up fourth at 144.
Bedi, of Pinehurst, played the front nine in even par but fell out of contention by making triple-bogey on No. 11 when he hit a tee shot that wound up next to a tree beside the lake and had to hit back toward the tee box to reach the fairway.
Greene, who began the day tied with Mizelle, triple bogeyed the 18th, shot 77 and tied for ninth.
Lincoln Newton was the top local player as the tied for 17th at 149. Newton’s Oak Grove teammate Aidan Wilson tied for 35th at 154. Ethan Wooten of High Point tied for 37th at 155. Cooper Cavanaugh tied for 66th at 162 and Colton Slack of High Point tied for 74th at 172.
