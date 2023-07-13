TYGA Junior Golf winner.jpg

Jack Wiley of Raleigh putts on the first playoff hole during the final round of Thursday’s TYGA High Point Junior Golf Tournament at Oak Hollow Golf Course. Wiley won the tournament in a sudden death playoff against Cooper Mizelle of Huntersville. LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Unexpectedly thrust into a sudden-death playoff, Raleigh teenager Jack Wiley admitted he was nervous on the inside when he played each overtime shot.

On the outside, he played with the coolness of a veteran.