HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day eventually got going after a bit of a slow start.
The fifth-seeded Wildcats scored four of the final five goals to overcome an early deficit and outlasted Carolina Friends 4-2 in overtime Tuesday at Westchester in the opening round of the NCISAA 2A boys soccer playoffs.
“It took us a while to get into it,” Westchester coach Adam Schwartz said. “I don’t think we played, but I think we were a little slow to start. I think Carolina Friends played really well.
“I think our guys were a little surprised at how well they played. And so we had to regroup at halftime. We were just a little slow, and sometimes in the state tournament it takes a little while to get going.
“But, as Jimmy V. said, it’s survive and advance.”
Bo Brigman scored the go-ahead goal with 6:56 left in the first 10-minute overtime to regain the lead for the Wildcats (12-6), who trailed 1-0 at halftime. Carter Scavo added an insurance goal with 2:20 left in the second overtime.
Ben Van Dessel and Quinto Keomalaythong each had a goal while Max Verellen had three assists as Westchester — which will host The O’Neal School in the second round Thursday — rallied from the early hole.
“It felt really good,” Brigman said. “We overlooked them coming into the game, so the first half wasn’t our best. But, with our senior leadership and all the returning players we have, we just didn’t panic.
“We put our heads down and played our game. That’s what I told the guys at halftime — we’ve just got to do our own thing, focus on ourselves and just let it come to us.”
The score was tied 2-2 at the end of regulation, after the Wildcats took the lead with a pair of goals midway through the second half but Carolina Friends (5-10) scored on a free kick with 10 minutes left.
Westchester, the reigning 2A state champion, earned a corner kick from the left flag three minutes into the first 10-minute overtime. The initial attempt was knocked out along the end line.
But, on the second attempt, Verellen lofted a kick to the far side of the goal, where Brigman knocked in the go-ahead score.
“Coach said to go back post,” Brigman said. “That was like the first one where I’d gone in. It just came to my foot, and I just had to place it and it went right in the back of the net under his legs.
“It felt great — I think we built off it. It gave us hope and made us lock down in the back. So, it felt really great.”
The Wildcats hunkered down defensively the rest of the way, not allowing any particularly dangerous chances as Grey Lunnen finished with seven saves in goal. Scavo added a score on a sliding shot late that sealed the outcome.
“It’s a grind-it-out game, these state tournament games,” Schwartz said. “I think all these games are going to be like this. So, hopefully what we learned from our mistakes in our losses will help us now.
“It did today because we didn’t panic. There was no panic tonight. We kept it together and our seniors led us. We made some mistakes, but we found a way.”
