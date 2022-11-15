HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day had enough to rally from down double digits once, but it couldn’t quite do it twice.
The Wildcats rallied from 10 down to lead in the third quarter but fell behind 11 in the fourth before falling 62-54 against Hickory Christian in nonconference girls basketball Tuesday in Westchester’s Brooks Gym.
In the girls game, Westchester scored the first 25 points of the game and cruised to a 36-19 victory in its season opener.
“I thought we played hard,” Wildcats boys coach Brook Patterson said. “We missed a lot of shots, especially in the first half. That’s to their credit because they sped us up.
“We knew going in they wanted to create that chaos and they did. Our shots were a split-second too quick, and we normally shoot the ball a lot better than that.”
MJ Edwards scored 26 points to lead Westchester (1-1), coming off a buzzer-beater win last week to open its season. Jalen Umstead, a 6-foot-6, 215-pound newcomer, added 14 points while Joshua Bayne had six points.
After a back-and-forth first quarter, the Wildcats fell off the pace in the second as the Knights (1-0) used an 11-4 run to lead by 10 with 42 seconds left in the quarter and carried a 28-20 lead into halftime.
Westchester, working the ball inside-out to pull in the defense, opened the third with a 17-6 run to lead 37-34 with 3:14 left in the quarter. But Hickory Christian answered with eight straight points to close the quarter and extended its lead to 11 with two minutes left, thanks to a 12-4 run in the fourth.
The Wildcats — looking to make an impact against a fellow NCISAA 2A opponent — had glimmers of hope in the fourth, pulling within three with seven minutes left and trimming their double-digit deficit to five with 28 seconds left. But they couldn’t quite pull even.
“We came all the way back, and we just couldn’t get over the hump,” Patterson said.
GIRLS GAME
Anna Beth Merritt scored 10 points to lead Westchester (1-0), followed by Covington Hauser with seven points, plus Ali Schwartz and Ava Klein with six points each.
“I thought we executed well in the first half,” said Wildcats girls coach Jeremy Autry, whose team scored on its first five possessions. “I thought, at times, we weren’t as sharp as we needed to be in the second half.
“I think the kids worked really hard and it was good to see it pay off early. When you’re playing anybody, you have to do the little things to execute. And tonight we did a better job at the beginning doing those little things.”
Westchester — forcing turnovers and misses defensively and making shots offensively — scored all 17 points of the first and the first eight of the second before the Knights (0-1) finally broke through in the final minute of the half.
The Wildcats, rotating in plenty of reserves throughout, struggled to maintain that same level in the second half as Hickory Christian inched back within sight in the final minutes. But Westchester’s strong start helped carry it through.
The Wildcats will next play Thursday at Burlington Christian.
