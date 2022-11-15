HPTSPTS-11-16-22 WESTCHESTER.jpg

Westchester Country Day’s Ava Klein shoots during Tuesday’s game against Hickory Christian at Westchester.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day had enough to rally from down double digits once, but it couldn’t quite do it twice.

The Wildcats rallied from 10 down to lead in the third quarter but fell behind 11 in the fourth before falling 62-54 against Hickory Christian in nonconference girls basketball Tuesday in Westchester’s Brooks Gym.

