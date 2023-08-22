HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day’s offense raced away while its defense remained steady.
The Wildcats took the lead 10 minutes in, built a solid lead in the first half before the floodgates opened in the second and beat The Burlington School 8-0 in nonconference boys soccer Tuesday at Westchester’s Kennedy Field.
“We’ve been working on a lot of stuff in practice, and we know all these 2A games mean a lot,” Westchester coach Adam Schwartz said. “We’re really happy with our organization in the back defensively and limiting them to very few shots.
“Daniel Volynets was great back there — leadership, winning balls. Chase Hesling, Caleb (Winstead) on one side and Beck (Wilson) on the other side, Zayne (Williamson) in the middle.
“Defensively, I’m just really happy. We’re going to get chances and we’re going to get goals. We’re really trying to get better defensively.”
Ben Van Dessel scored four goals to lead the Wildcats (2-0), a perennial NCISAA 2A contender. Harriss Covington added a goal and an assist while Thomas Brinson, Will Rives and Bo Culler each had a goal.
Kaya Camdere dished three assists and Daniel Volynets, Coleman Schwartz and Whit Hauser tallied one assist apiece as Westchester, anchored by its strong defensive effort, possessed well and controlled large swaths of the match.
“I feel like, as a team, we played really well,” said Van Dessel, a senior striker. “Since we have a lot of depth, that helps a lot. It was hot, so having those subs was really good for us. It gave our starters some rest, and our subs are just as good as our starters. That’s always good to have that depth on our team.”
The Wildcats took a 3-0 lead into halftime on a goal by Covington in the 10th minute on a shot near the top of the penalty area as well as scores by Van Dessel in the 19th and 36th minutes on balls behind the defense.
Van Dessel netted his third straight goal in the 44th minute, finishing off a chip ahead. Then Westchester exploded with a deluge of three goals in just over a minute — twice in the 57th minute and once in the 58th.
Brinson fired in a midrange shot, Rives worked through the defense, and Van Dessel finished an easy chance near the goal to put the game well out of reach. Culler capped the scoring with a chance behind the defense in the 65th minute.
“It just came from our leaders,” Van Dessel said. “We just started talking. We got a little ticked off, and we came together as a team. We started moving the ball around — lots of movement off the ball. It was just really that halftime talk that sparked our energy. We just wanted it — we wanted it more than they did.”
Nolan Patterson and Preston Kendrick combined for three saves in goal for the Wildcats, who peppered the offensive third with chances — outshooting the Spartans (0-3) by a 42-5 margin for the match.
Westchester will host Burlington Christian on Friday before visiting Salem Baptist on Monday. It will begin play in the PTAC — which is chock full of state contenders in the larger 3A and 4A ranks — the following week.
“We know these first four are 2A games,” Schwartz said. “So we’re really focusing on these first four games, trying to get 2A wins and just get better. And then we come back after Labor Day and have the hardest conference schedule in the country,” he said with a laugh.
“Five teams could legitimately win a state championship, not including us. We’re just going to try to get better each game. We understand we’re playing for the end of the season, but we’ve got to get better each week. We’ve got a lot of young guys. So it’s about turning the page, learning and getting better.”
