HIGH POINT — Down just five, the High Point University women’s basketball team started slowly at the start of the third quarter, never fully recovered and fell 77-64 to Davidson in the season-opener for both teams Monday in the Qubein Center.
“There were stretches where we looked like a good team, but we have to play 40 minutes,” HPU coach Chelsea Banbury said.
The Wildcats made their first three shots of the third period plus a free throw to go up 13, and the margin grew to 19 when they finished the third quarter on a 10-4 run.
“Our transition defense was terrible at the start of the third quarter,” Banbury said. “It was a five-point game at half and I look up and it’s 17. We take some bad shots and they score easy points in transition. Things can go downhill quickly when you don’t get back and get your defense set.”
The poor second-half start came on the heels of the Panthers committing turnovers and shooting poorly from the last two minutes of the first quarter and all of the second as they went from a 17-9 lead to a 31-26 deficit. The Wildcats went on an 11-1 run to take the lead at 20-18 and stretched it to 25-20.
“At the beginning we were setting real screens,” HPU guard Jenson Edwards said. “They only switched if they hit on a screen. We just got too stagnant and did a lot of standing and watching. When coach started calling plays is when we got into our offense.”
The Panthers committed seven turnovers and hit just three field goals in the second quarter as they finished with 15 giveaways for the first 20 minutes.
“A lot of them were not forced,” Banbury said of the turnovers. “We weren’t throwing it to someone or we were six feet away from someone and tried to throw it 100 miles an hour. Some of it was interesting.”
The Panther made a 10-1 run down the stretch on five free throws, a 3 by Skyler Curran and a layup by Jenson Edwards to get within 73-64 with 1:35 to go. But the rally came to an end when HPU committed offensive fouls on its next two possessions.
The Panthers were outscored 50-26 in the paint.
“Their bigs didn’t necessarily kill us,” Banbury said.”Their guards kept getting to the rim. We have to do a better job of guarding the ball.”
Skyler Curran led the Panthers with 19 points, 10 of them in the first quarter. Jenson Edwards added 14 points and a team-high seven rebounds.
Suzi-Rose Deegan topped the Wildcats with 16 points. East Surry product Ellie Sutphin had 13 points as did Chloe Welch.
HPU returns to action on Wednesday when it plays host to Concord.
