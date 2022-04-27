HIGH POINT — Xander Wiel scored on an inside-the-park home run and blasted a three-run shot the conventional way, providing just a couple of the highlights as the Rockers set season single-game marks for runs and hits as they romped past Lancaster 14-0 at Truist Point.
The shutout was the first of the season as four pitchers combined to tie a season-low of three hits allowed.
Wiel’s homers combined with Jerry Downs’ shot off the scoreboard gave the Rockers three for the game. Wiel charged around the bases leading off the top of the second when he lifted a drive to right and it hit off the wall and bounced away from the right fielder.
It was the Rockers’ first inside-the-park homer at home and the first time for a batter to hit an inside-the-park homer and conventional one in the same game. Stephen Cardullo hit the only previous inside-the-park homer in club history at Gastonia last year.
“I was surprised,” Wiel said. “I thought I had a triple easy but then I saw Jamie (manager Jamie Keefe) waving me. I thought well another 90 feet. I was thinking I was going to be gassed but here I go.”
Wiel ripped the three-run shot in the eighth after Michael Russell singled and Logan Morrison walked.
“I was frustrated with the call for a strike on the pitch before,” Wiel said. “I shortened up my stroke and got a good swing on it.”
In the second, Wiel’s homer was followed by a two-run double by Johnny Field after the Barnstormers failed to make diving catches of balls hit by Chris Proctor and Jay Gonzalez.
In the fourth, Proctor hit a blooper into shallow left that fell for a double and scored Ben Aklinski.
The Rockers added three more in the fifth, Morrison hit a double into the corner in right and Jerry Downs slid under a tag attempt at the plate. That was followed by Tyler Ladendorf’s two-run triple that scored Morrison and Aklinski, and Ladendorf scored on a sacrifice fly.
High Point put two on the board in the eightH on a bases-loaded fielding error and a double play with a runner on third.
“It was nice to see us get some bats on the ball,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said.
Justin Nicolino picked up his first win of the season, allowing three hits and striking out eight with no walks in six innings. Tyler Duncan and recent acquisitions Max McDowell and Gavin Weyman worked an inning each.
The series ends today at 6:35 p.m.
gsmith@hpenews.com | 336-888-3519
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.