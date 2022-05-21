HIGH POINT — The only woman player in the Atlantic League made her first visit to Truist Point on Friday.
Kelsie Whitmore is a member of the Staten Island Ferry Hawks, the newest club in the ALPB which opened a three-game series against the Rockers.
“It’s definitely an honor to be here, to be part of this game,” Whitmore said during a brief media session before going through her pregame workouts. “I’m happy to be here and have this opportunity.”
Whitmore, 23, is no newcomer to baseball. She was a pitcher for the US Women’s national team from 2014-19, hit .348 in the 2019 PanAm Games and played professionally in the Pacific Association in 2016 and 2017. Last year, she was the Big West Softball Player of the Year for her play at Cal State Fullerton.
She was signed by the Ferry Hawks after a tryout, and so far has been a reserve.
“This is still baseball,” Whitmore said. “The difference is it’s a higher level, a bigger stage. The guys here have more experience than the other levels I’ve played at.”
She was the first woman to appear in an ALPB game when she pinch ran on April 21 and became the first woman to start an ALPB game on May 1. She became the first female to pitch in an Atlantic League game on May 4, recording the final out in the ninth, and also made an appearance on May 5, starting the ninth inning on the mound.
She tries to draw on the experience of her teammates while trying to become an everyday player.
“I try to read my teammates’ tendencies and learn from them,” Whitmore said. “We have several guys who have played in the Major Leagues, so I look at what they do and try to adapt it into my game.”
