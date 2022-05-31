WILKESBORO — Wheatmore was in a difficult position late. But it found a way to win and advance to the state championship.
The second-seeded Warriors, trailing by one late in regulation, scored three straight goals in tying the match and building an advantage and held on to beat top-seeded Wilkes Central 4-3 in overtime Tuesday at Wilkes Central in the NCHSAA 2A West girls soccer regional championship.
“To win it the way we did was amazing,” Wheatmore coach Rick Maness said. “To get by Community School of Davidson the other night — they were very good. And to come in here and do this against this team, it was simply amazing because I knew they’re a very good team.
“I was wondering there at one moment. We were down 2-1 and I was thinking, ‘If it’s meant to be, then it’s meant to be.’ Because this was just like Croatan last year. We went to overtime and our legs just went away. But the good Lord was looking after us tonight.”
Ellie Garrison scored all four goals for the Warriors — moving her season total to 76 and within sight of the NCHSAA record, which was set by Woods Charter’s Isabel Pearce with 80 in 2017. Summer Bowman added a pair of assists as Wheatmore advanced to its first state championship match.
“It’s overwhelming,” said Garrison, a sophomore forward who is now tied with Fike’s Sarah Winslow for second place. “It’s a great, overwhelming feeling. It makes me want to cry.”
After the Eagles took a 2-1 lead in the 51st minute, the Warriors (24-0) needed to rally. Not long after Wilkes Central missed a penalty kick that would’ve given it a two-goal lead, Wheatmore drew a foul in the middle. Summer Bowman launched a free kick that hit off the goal frame. Garrison was right there to even the match with 5:39 left in regulation.
“That was great,” Garrison said. “Summer hit off the post and it came right to me. I hit that thing in the corner and we were good. We were back in the game.”
In the first 10-minute overtime period, Wheatmore again drew a hard foul in the middle, and Summer Bowman lifted a long free kick toward the goal. Garrison, right in front of the net, got a head on the ball and redirected it in with 6:47 left to give the Warriors, who led in the opening minutes, back the lead.
They added an insurance goal with 1:34 left in the first overtime when Natalie Bowman, who was limited late in the match with a lower leg injury, drew a foul in the penalty area. Garrison stepped up and netted the penalty kick — which proved big when the Eagles scored with 8:34 left in the second overtime.
But Wheatmore — who was keyed defensively by goalkeeper Victoria Lowe, who made 11 saves — was able to keep Wilkes Central (21-3) out of the net the rest of the way and secured a victory in a hard-fought match that featured half a dozen yellow cards between the teams.
“I just felt like falling on the ground,” Garrison said. “I was so tired. I just wanted to cry tears of joy. It was so overwhelming but a good overwhelming. I’m just so proud of everybody.
“I’m confident we can do it — I know we can,” she said of the state championship.
The Warriors, who took the lead on a PK by Garrison in the fifth minute but found themselves tied when the Eagles scored the equalizer in the 15th minute, will face Clinton, the top seed from the East, in the state championship either Friday or Saturday in Cary.
“I’m big on firsts,” Maness said. “When I was in the fire service, we always had a tradition of buying ice cream anytime you had a first. And, gosh, I’m buying ice cream — I’ve been buying pizza when we have a shutout. Any way they know to get food or ice cream,” he said with a laugh.
